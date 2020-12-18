Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen targeted for UFC card on February 6

An intriguing bantamweight matchup between top-ranked contenders Frankie Edgar and Cory Sandhagen is being targeted for February 6, 2021.

Edgar and Sandhagen were previously supposed to fight in January 2020 at UFC Raleigh, but the fight fell apart when Edgar was removed from the card to fight The Korean Zombie instead. Fortunately, the UFC was able to re-book the fight, just one year later. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was the first to report that Edgar vs. Sandhagen will fight on February 6. It will not be the main card, as it will instead be on the undercard of an event headlined by heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar is being finalized for Feb. 6, per multiple sources. Verbally agreed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 18, 2020

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar is being finalized for Feb. 6, per multiple sources. Verbally agreed.

Edgar (24-8-1) is the No. 5 ranked bantamweight on the UFC roster. The former UFC lightweight champion made his bantamweight debut back in the summer on Fight Island against Pedro Munhoz, and he took home a controversial split decision in a back-and-forth fight. Edgar is 39 years old and he is not the young buck he once was anymore, but he is still a top fighter and he proved that in the Munhoz fight. A win here over Sandhagen and Edgar could very well end up fighting for the bantamweight title.

Sandhagen (13-2) is the No. 2 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. In October, Sandhagen knocked out Marlon Moraes with a spinning wheel kick to re-emerge as a top contender after losing in the first round to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250 back in June. Sandhagen is one of the best in the world at 135lbs and a win over Edgar could be just what he needs to emerge as the next No. 1 contender. Sterling is next in line for champion Petr Yan, but the winner of Edgar vs. Sandhagen is right behind them.

Who do you think wins, Frankie Edgar or Cory Sandhagen?