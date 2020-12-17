Pro fighters make their picks for Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

In the main event of the UFC Vegas 17 which is the final UFC event of 2020, Stephen Thompson returns to the Octagon against rising contender, Geoff Neal. Heading into the fight, Neal is a -120 favorite while “Wonderboy” is a -110 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe it will be Thompson getting the job done and remaining a top-five welterweight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal:

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I’m going Wonderboy. While Geoff Neal is very talented and diverse I think Thompson does a phenomenal job at distance control. I imagine Wonderboy is going to be very heavy on that lead let sidekick to keep Neal away. I don’t think Neal will be able to solve the riddle of Stephen Thompson. While I wouldn’t be surprised if Neal catches him I have to give the edge to Wonderboy.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: I think Stephen Thompson can use his range and distance to piece up Neal for a five-round decision win.

Marlon Vera, UFC bantamweight: I think it is time for Geoff Neal to take it. Wonderboy has had his time at the top. I believe Neal is the real deal and will put the older guy out.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I think Stephen Thompson will be able to keep it at the range and pick apart Neal. Wonderboy by unanimous decision.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: If it goes to the scorecards I see Wonderboy having the edge. I think Neal has the advantage in power. If he can get inside and land shots, he could get Thompson out of there. However, I like Thompson to win a decision.

Giga Chikadze, UFC featherweight: Stephen Thompson by TKO in the championship rounds.

Louis Smolka, UFC bantamweight: Geoff Neal is a good dude and people don’t realize how good he is. Thompson is also so good but I think Neal is the better striker and will get it done.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I got Geoff Neal. I’m glad he’s moving up in competition and I think he will get the W. Neal by third-round stoppage.

***

Fighters picking Stephen Thompson: Randy Costa, Renato Moicano, Beneil Dariush, Josh Emmett, Giga Chikadze

Fighters picking Geoff Neal: Marlon Vera, Louis Smolka, Max Griffin