Shu-Ki Fita #35: HH.68

INTRODUCING HH.68

HH.68 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan VI’s, Air Jordan XXVIII’s, Air Jordan IV’s, and Air Jordan XXVI’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is BLACK (COMMON) and his Accent Color is PURPLE (RARE).

View HH.68’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

For our initial release, each Shu-Ki NFT will have as its background 1 of 6 different shoe-print patterns selected at random from one of the six Air Jordan shoes worn by Michael Jordan during each of his respective six NBA Championship victories (VI, VII, VIII, XII, XIII, XIV).

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?