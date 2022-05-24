Team JacksonWink says the legitimacy of the sport is in question following Holly Holm loss: “Judges need to be held accountable”

Holly Holm’s team has questioned the legitimacy of the sport following her controversial loss to Ketlen Vieira.

Last Saturday night at the UFC Apex, Holly Holm went head to head with Ketlen Vieira in an attempt to extend her current win streak with the promotion to three. Unfortunately for the veteran, she was unable to do so as she fell to a split decision loss with the judges scoring the contest 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47.

The reaction from the mixed martial arts fanbase was mixed between those calling it a robbery, those saying it was the right decision and those criticising the way in which the fight was actually fought.

JacksonWink, unsurprisingly, came to the aid of their student on social media with the following post.

“Judges need to be held accountable for making mistakes, just like everyone else is held accountable, penalized, and punished for wrong doings… Judges are not above everyone else… Why are their decisions so untouchable and are never overturned? If this is not fixed, the legitimacy of this sport is at question! PS: What’s the point of counting strikes if they don’t mean anything and judges don’t even look at the stats. What do they go by?”

It’s incredibly unlikely that they’re even going to take a look at this fight when it comes to potentially overturning the result, largely because so many thought it could genuinely go either way.

Holly Holm will likely aim to bounce back from this sooner rather than later whereas Vieira now has another legend on her record after also defeating Miesha Tate.

In terms of a rematch, we don’t think UFC president Dana White is going to be desperate to put that one together anytime soon.

Who do you think won the fight at the weekend – Holly Holm or Ketlen Vieira? Was it a robbery?