Sean Strickland breaks down potential future UFC middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya

Top-ranked contender Sean Strickland broke down how a potential future UFC middleweight title fight against champion Israel Adesanya would go.

Strickland defeated Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Vegas 33 via unanimous decision to earn the biggest win of his career and jump into the top-10 at 185lbs. Ever since returning from a potentially life-threatening motorcycle accident last fall as a middleweight, Strickland has looked absolutely exceptional. He defeated Jack Marshman in his middleweight debut in a memorable fight that involved plenty of trash-talking, then he knocked out top prospect Brendan Allen, beat veteran Krzysztof Jotko, and then beat Hall to pick up the biggest win of his career and get one step closer to fighting for the belt.

Adesanya currently holds the title and his next defense of the belt will come against rival Robert Whittaker in a rematch. When you look at the rest of the middleweight contenders, many of them have already lost to the champion, which is why a brand-new contender like Strickland is good for the division. Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch in a recent interview, Strickland spoke about how a potential fight with Adesanya would play out.

“Oh dude, Adesanya is one of the best strikers in the f*ckning world, man. He’s another guy, you’re not going to go and outpoint Adesanya. You’re not going to go in there and outstrike Adesanya. You’re going to have to go out there and f*cking fight him,” Strickland said.

The win over Hall will earn Strickland a top-10 ranking in the UFC middleweight division. While he is still at least one or two wins away from a title shot at 185lbs, the fact he has a five-fight win streak and a perfect 4-0 record bodes well for the UFC future of “Tarzan.”

How do you think a Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya UFC middleweight title fight would play out?