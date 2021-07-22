Sean Strickland believes win over Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33 and one more after that could earn him middleweight title shot

Sean Strickland believes that a win over Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33 and then one more after that could earn him a middleweight title shot.

Strickland returns to the Octagon next Saturday in his first five-round UFC main event when he takes on Hall in the headliner of UFC Vegas 33. For Strickland, he has looked quite exceptional since returning to the Octagon last year following a motorcycle accident in 2018 that left his career in question. Since making his comeback, “Tarzan” has looked absolutely phenomenal inside the Octagon with wins over Jack Marshman and Brendan Allen. Since moving up to 185lbs, Strickland appears to be a serious contender, especially now that he is not forced to cut a ton of weight in order to make welterweight.

Currently the No. 11 ranked middleweight in the UFC, Strickland has a beat opportunity to jump into the UFC middleweight top-10 when he takes on No. 8 ranked Hall next Saturday night. For Strickland, he knows this is a massive opportunity. In his view, if he can go out there and beat Hall, and then get another win after that, he could potentially be fighting for the UFC middleweight title, though right now the focus is solely just on fighting Hall.

“You beat Uriah, it puts you about one fight away from a title shot. But I don’t really fight for what’s next, what’s this. I like to fight. This is my job, this is my life, and if I wasn’t getting paid to fight, I’d probably pay to fight. Really, if the UFC didn’t exist and there were gyms around and I could pay money to fight people, I would do that. I’m just fortunate enough that this is my job,” Strickland told MMAjunkie.com.

Do you think Sean Strickland could be two wins away from fighting for the UFC middleweight title?