Ion Cutelaba issues apology for his loss to Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 54: “I made a mistake that changed everything”

Ion Cutelaba has issued an apology for his loss to Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 54.

It was last Saturday, May 14th at UFC Vegas 54 that Ion Cutelaba (16-7 MMA) fought Ryan Spann (20-7 MMA) in the light heavyweight co-main event. Cutelaba came out swinging hard, but Spann caught him off balance and out of position, locking him in a guillotine choke in round 1 for the win.

Spann had entered into the bout looking to rebound after suffering a submission loss to Anthony Smith (36-16 MMA) his last time out.

Meanwhile, Ion Cutelaba was returning to the Octagon for the first time since September of 2021, where he defeated Devin Clark (13-6 MMA).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Taking to ‘Instagram’, the Moldovan fighter apologized, saying:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IC. H U L K (@ioncutelaba)

“I lost. I’m really sorry. I did a lot of work but I made a mistake that changed everything! I’m not the person to give in or look back! I’m fine and I’ll be back soon!”

It was a smug Spann who spoke at the post fight press conference who said:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“First of all, Superman always beats the Hulk (Ion Cutelaba). Always. Secondly, I have the best coach in the world. I did what I came here to do.”

Spann is already looking for his next combatant in the cage.

Cutelaba is ready to put UFC Vegas 54 behind him and get back in the Octagon.

Who would you like to see their next match-ups be? Do you agree that Ion Cutelaba needed to apologize following his loss?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below