Roxanne Modafferi willing to fight UFC 247 winner Lauren Murphy on two conditions

Roxanne Modafferi has said that she’s willing to fight Lauren Murphy, who won her fight at UFC 247 this past weekend, on two conditions.

Modafferi is coming off the back of what many consider to be the biggest win of her career at UFC 246 when she overcame Maycee Barber to pick up a huge unanimous decision. Ever since then there’s certainly been more of a buzz around her, and that has led to many believing that she could go on quite the run in the flyweight division.

Now, with Lauren Murphy interested in taking that fight after her controversial success over Andrea Lee, Modafferi has come out and set a few ‘stipulations’.

Heck yes, @LaurenMurphyMMA , I’ll absolutely fight you, as long as you make weight and promise not to step on my foot. 😆 #UFC #elbows ⛏🥋🥊 @Mickmaynard2 — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) February 9, 2020

While Modafferi may be viewed by many as one of the nicest fighters on the UFC roster, we all saw against Barber that she can bring the pain in a big way. She isn’t likely to contend for the title just yet, but if she can overcome Murphy then she’ll be able to register back-to-back wins for the first time since back in 2017.

The top of the division is particularly devoid of challengers at this moment in time courtesy of Valentina Shevchenko running through any and all challengers that stand in her way. It doesn’t seem likely that either of these women is on the verge of a title shot, but one or two finishes could open the door up somewhere down the road.

In terms of Murphy, she’ll be counting her lucky stars that she managed to get the nod against Lee despite many media outlets and fans believing that she lost.

Does a fight between Roxanne Modafferi and Lauren Murphy interest you? Who do you think would win?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/10/2020.