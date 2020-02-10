Derrick Lewis no longer interested in fighting Greg Hardy

Long-time UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis previously stated his desire to get his hands on rising prospect player Greg Hardy, who was blackballed from the NFL after a domestic violence scandal.

“I think he looked good, but as soon as the fight ended, I started thinking about his (ex-girlfriend), I was like, I wonder if he had hit her like that,” Lewis said shortly after Hardy’s 2019 no contest with Ben Sosoli. “I don’t know, man. I really don’t like guys like that because I grew up with a troubled past, and I saw my stepdad fight my mom just about every single day. I don’t even remember one day they didn’t go without arguing or fighting.

“I would like to fight him,” Lewis added at the press conference for UFC 244. “That would be great to fight him next.”

Speaking to the media after his split decision win over Ilir Latifi at UFC 247, however, Lewis announced that he no longer has any interest in fighting Hardy.

<noscript><iframe title="UFC 247: Derrick Lewis No Longer Interested In Fight Against Greg Hardy - MMA Fighting" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zfHTqPKuHA4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“Anybody but Greg Hardy,” Lewis said when asked who he wants to fight next. “I’m not showing him no more attention.”

When asked why Hardy is now off his radar, Lewis explained that he’s been advised by his manager — who also represents Hardy — to steer clear of the matchup.

“We’ve both got the same manager,” Lewis said. “My manager keeps telling him to be quiet, and my manager keeps telling me ‘don’t even worry about him.'”

At this stage, it’s not clear who Derrick Lewis will fight next. That being said, with Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik all tied up, he might well be matched up with fellow contender Curtis Blaydes, who also needs a dance partner.

Do you think we’ll ever see Derrick Lewis and Greg Hardy settle their beef in the cage?UF

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/10/2020.