Paddy Pimblett makes big prediction for possible Ilia Topuria title fight

By Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025
Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made a big prediction for his potential UFC lightweight title showdown against rival Ilia Topuria.

For the longest time now, Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have had a pretty intense feud with one another – and that much is an understatement. These two men are eager to get in the cage and settle their differences once and for all, but up to this point, the only real fight they’ve had has been a fighter hotel brawl a couple of years ago.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett explains how beef with UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria started

At this moment in time, Pimblett seems to be one of the frontrunners in the race to get a title shot against Topuria. Justin Gaethje may be the name that makes more sense in terms of meritocracy, but everyone knows how much value there is in a potential collision between ‘El Matador’ and ‘The Baddy’.

In a recent interview, Pimblett once again reaffirmed his belief that he would run through Topuria if the fight ever happens.

Pimblett’s prediction for possible Topuria title fight

“I’d absolutely smash his face in for him,” Pimblett told James Sweetnam in an interview.

“I can see me beating him anywhere the fight goes to be honest, people put him on a pedestal now they think he’s this big amazing thing, when I’ll bring him crashing back down to earth in a big way,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Get ready, folks, because if it happens, this would easily be one of the biggest fights of 2026.

What would you expect to happen if this fight gets booked? Is it going to be a lot closer than many critics believe? Let us know your thoughts on this as well as the career of both men so far, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje UFC walkout

Justin Gaethje is serious about MMA retirement threat, says manager

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025
Ronda Rousey enters the arena for her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207
Ronda Rousey

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager hits back at Ronda Rousey's comments

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit back at Ronda Rousey after her recent comments about the former champion.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka contemplates possible UFC middleweight switch

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka has revealed his interest in a possible move down to the middleweight division.

Steve Garcia defeats David Onama at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

David Onama speaks out following UFC Vegas 110 loss to Steve Garcia

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

David Onama fell short at UFC Vegas 110, and he’s issued a statement.

Ante Delija UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 110 fighter wants answers after bout was restarted before KO loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

A fighter on the UFC Vegas 110 card is not happy about his bizarre loss this past Saturday.

Max Holloway celebrates UFC win

Max Holloway shares hilarious reaction to callout following UFC Vegas 110

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025
Josh Emmett UFC fight
Steve Garcia

Josh Emmett called out by UFC Vegas 110 winner: 'He has a name on him'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

A UFC Vegas 110 winner has set his sights on Josh Emmett.

UFC Octagon Empty
UFC

Major name no longer on UFC 322 main card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

While one big name will still compete at UFC 322, he has been bumped from the main card.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

UFC fighter could be in hot water amid fight-fixing accusations

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

A UFC fighter has found himself under heavy scrutiny, and he might be dealing with a lot worse.

Dana White Ronda Rousey Vince McMahon
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey reveals difference between UFC CEO Dana White and ex-WWE boss Vince McMahon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

Ronda Rousey believes there is a stark difference between UFC CEO Dana White and former WWE showrunner Vince McMahon.