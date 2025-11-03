Paddy Pimblett makes big prediction for possible Ilia Topuria title fight

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made a big prediction for his potential UFC lightweight title showdown against rival Ilia Topuria.

For the longest time now, Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have had a pretty intense feud with one another – and that much is an understatement. These two men are eager to get in the cage and settle their differences once and for all, but up to this point, the only real fight they’ve had has been a fighter hotel brawl a couple of years ago.

At this moment in time, Pimblett seems to be one of the frontrunners in the race to get a title shot against Topuria. Justin Gaethje may be the name that makes more sense in terms of meritocracy, but everyone knows how much value there is in a potential collision between ‘El Matador’ and ‘The Baddy’.

In a recent interview, Pimblett once again reaffirmed his belief that he would run through Topuria if the fight ever happens.

Pimblett’s prediction for possible Topuria title fight

“I’d absolutely smash his face in for him,” Pimblett told James Sweetnam in an interview.

“I can see me beating him anywhere the fight goes to be honest, people put him on a pedestal now they think he’s this big amazing thing, when I’ll bring him crashing back down to earth in a big way,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Get ready, folks, because if it happens, this would easily be one of the biggest fights of 2026.

