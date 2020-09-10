Video | Paulo Costa flaunts his physique ahead of UFC 253 title fight with Israel Adesanya

The most anticipated middleweight title fight in UFC history will take place later this month when Paulo Costa challenges Israel Adesanya on September 26.

Both men will enter the UFC 253 headliner sporting perfect professional records and thus someone’s zero will have to go.

Paulo Costa currently sports a professional record of 13-0, with his most recent win coming over Yoel Romero by way of unanimous decision at UFC 241. Prior to outpointing ‘The Soldier of God’ in August of 2019, all of the Brazilians most previous victories had come by way of stoppage.

During his impressive run with the UFC, Costa has scored finishes over highly touted opponents Oluwale Bamgbose, Johny Hendricks and Uriah Hall.

‘The Eraser’ will be looking to earn another stoppage victory later this month when he scares off with “skinny man” Israel Adesanya.

Paulo Costa appears to be in phenomenal shape ahead this month’s pay-per-view event, as showcased in his most recent video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya (19-0 MMA) was last seen in action at March’s UFC 248 event, where he scored a lackluster decision victory over the aforementioned Yoel Romero.

Although is last performance was not one to remember, ‘Stylebender’ has delivered some epic Octagon appearances in the past, including his wins over Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya thrown down for the middleweight title at UFC 253? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

