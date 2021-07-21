Photos | Conor McGregor receives his customized Lamborghini Yacht valued at over $3 million

Conor McGregor has received his customized Lamborghini yacht nine months after initially beginning the process.

While he may not have been able to get his hand raised at UFC 264, McGregor still rules the mixed martial arts landscape when it comes to just how much he earns. In addition to being a competitive combat sports star, he also has several businesses that have been thriving over the course of the last few years.

Now, as well as every else he owns, “The Notorious” has a brand new toy to play with.

“My Lamborghini yacht is ready”

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea and it’s not exactly hard to understand why, but the hustle he’s put in over the years has warranted him getting to this point in his life and career. Whether or not he can turn that into another title reign at lightweight remains to be seen, especially after the trilogy loss to Poirier, but he’s got a whole lot of other ventures to fall back on if he doesn’t.

