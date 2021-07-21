Andre Ewell says he saved friend’s life while stopping a moving car with his hand: “Planted it. You literally see my handprint on the hood”

UFC bantamweight Andre Ewell has told the story of how he saved his friend’s life by stopping a moving car.

We tend to hear plenty of crazy stories within the world of mixed martial arts because, well, that’s just the nature of the sport. Some of them are negative but we also get some truly inspiring tales that restore our faith in combat sports as a whole – and the fighters within it.

During a recent interview with MMA Mania, Andre Ewell spoke about one such instance that went down after grabbing some food at Denny’s with his cousin.

“We’re walking on the sidewalk,” Ewell said. “I see a car ready to ram it through. Not ready, it’s going. For some odd reason, it didn’t see us. I moved [my friend] out of the way, stopped the car with my left hand. Planted it. You literally see my handprint on the hood of the car. I left a dent on the situation. For a moment, I thought I stopped the car. Right now, everyone is like, ‘Oh s—t, look! Dre stopped the car. Dre stopped the car.’ I said, ‘Oh, I stopped the car!’ We look up and she’s scared, she almost really got hit by this car. We look up at the driver, an old man about 75-years-old with leather gloves… My arm was pretty jacked for a good two or three weeks on some awkwardness. But the boy stopped the car and these are full facts.“

Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania

Andre Ewell is set to return to the Octagon to take on Julio Arce at bantamweight this Saturday.

What do you think of Andre Ewell’s story? Do you think he will secure the win this weekend? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!