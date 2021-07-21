Brandon Moreno promises not to become a jerk now that he is a UFC champion: “I don’t want to be that guy”

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno promises not to become a jerk now that he is a UFC champion, saying that “I don’t want to be that guy.”

Moreno defeated rival Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 last month in a rematch to claim the promotion’s 125lbs title. In the lead-up to the fight, Moreno was not complimentary towards Figueiredo, who he accused of changing as a person once he became the champion. Now that Moreno himself is holding UFC gold around his waist, he is promising the fans that he will not change and, in his words, turn into what he calls an “asshole.”

Speaking to the media at a recent lunch in Los Angeles, Moreno promised that he will remain a humble champion and not become a different person as some others have.

“We can see in the history a lot of guys who get the gold and start to change a little bit and start to be assholes. I don’t want to be that guy. I was born in a very humble family that taught me a lot of good stuff in my life. I’m trying to have some fun with the people, too. I love to be champion right now. But I can give you the belt right now,” Moreno said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

As far as his next opponent goes, Moreno is still waiting for the UFC to call him up with a name. Figueiredo recently requested a trilogy fight with his rival, but Moreno once again suggested fights against Cody Garbrandt, Askar Askarov, and Alexandre Pantoja instead. It appears as though Moreno is ready to move on from Figueiredo and distance himself from that rivalry as he looks to build his own legacy in the sport.

