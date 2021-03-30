Photo | Tony Ferguson training with GSP and Freddie Roach

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion GSP is training with Tony Ferguson and Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Club.

Ferguson revealed a few weeks ago that he will be training with Roach ahead of his upcoming lightweight bout at UFC 262 against top contender Beneil Dariush. After losing back-to-back fights to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, Ferguson wanted to mix things up and add to his camp. Working with one of the best boxing coaches in the world in Roach surely helps. As well, it appears as though the UFC legend GSP is also training with the two. In a new photo posted on his Instagram, GSP shared a picture of himself with Roach and Ferguson. GSP has worked with Roach before, but training with Ferguson is new.

“Home away from home @wildcardboxingclub with @freddieroach and @tonyfergusonxt”

Ferguson needs to get back into the win column following a tough stretch that includes an absolutely brutal TKO loss to Gaethje at UFC 249 and a lopsided decision defeat to Charles Oliviera at UFC 256. He’s still one of the best lightweights in the world and is a top-10 ranked fighter, but given how badly he’s struggled as of late, it made sense for him to mix up his camp and work with Roach. The hope is that training with the legendary boxing coach will give him some more skills as he looks to level up ahead of the Dariush fight. And of course, having GSP in camp can’t hurt, either, given his greatness in combat sports.

GSP is a new addition to the Ferguson camp. Considering that GSP is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, working with Ferguson should help him out ahead of the Dariush fight. It’s now known how long GSP will be in town working with Roach and Ferguson, but either way, just getting in some work with the fellow legend should be a benefit to all.

What do you make of GSP training with Tony Ferguson and Freddie Roach?