Sean O’Malley wants Dominick Cruz as co-main event to Poirier-McGregor 3 in July

Sean O’Malley is interested in fighting Dominick Cruz next.

After O’Malley scored a third-round TKO win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260, Cruz reportedly texted Chael Sonnen to say he is interested in a fight with ‘Sugar’. It is a matchup that makes sense and would be a very fun stylistic fight. For O’Malley, he says if the fight happens, he wants it to be the co-main event to Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 in July.

“The second after you fight the question is, who’s next? I heard Dominick Cruz texted Chael Sonnen saying he wanted that fight,” O’Malley said to Pat McAfee on his show. “So, I don’t know if Chael got a prank text for a fake Dom or if that’s real. That’s a potential matchup.

“I know Dustin Poirier tweeted the other day, July 10, so I think I’m a pretty good co-main event type dude,” O’Malley continued. “Dustin vs. Conor, Suga vs. Dominick, I don’t know, that makes sense, that might be it. July, we’ll see. I definitely want to get in there a couple more times this year.”

If Cruz was serious about wanting to fight Sean O’Malley, the co-main event to Poirier-McGregor 3 is the perfect card for it. It would add some more attention to O’Malley who is looking to become the next big superstar. For Cruz, if he beats Suga on the card, he would then likely be a win away from a title shot and trying to reclaim his bantamweight title.

Before the win over Almeida, O’Malley suffered his first-round TKO loss to Marlon Vera in a fight his ankle gave out a few times. He also has a highlight-reel KO win over Eddie Wineland last June which only added to his star power.

