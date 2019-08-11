Fighter retires after brutal face plant KO at BKFC 7

There was a brutal face plant knockout at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 7 on Saturday, and the fighter on the receiving end of the knockout has decided to retire.

Kaleb Harris landed a devastating straight right directly on the chin of Johnavan Vistante, who was immediately knocked out cold, face planting on his way to the canvas.

Check out highlights of the knockout below courtesy of BKFC.

Another 👀 at Harris vs. Vistante pic.twitter.com/1zO35DJIk3 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 11, 2019

Brutal stuff.

Following the fight, Vistante took to social media to announce his retirement from combat sports.

It was a good run. Had my first professional fight at 16. I loved every minute of it. It’s took me too long to realize that the dream of my children and family are more important than mine alone. It’s been real guys. I love every single one of y’all who have supported me. Thank u — Johnavan Vistante 🐺 (@islandwolfmma) August 11, 2019

“It was a good run. Had my first professional fight at 16. I loved every minute of it. It’s took me too long to realize that the dream of my children and family are more important than mine alone. It’s been real guys. I love every single one of y’all who have supported me. Thank u”

The 30-year-old Vistante is an MMA veteran who compiled a 9-9 record as a professional mixed martial artist. He actually had a cup of coffee in the UFC, though few will remember his name. He took on Michael Chiesa in the opening round of the TUF 15 Live tournament back in 2012 and lost that fight by submission. Chiesa was the most notable opponent Vistante has fought in MMA, though he also has a win over PRIDE veteran Charles “Krazy Horse” Bennett from 2012.

Also at BKFC 7, former UFC fighters Jim Alers and Leonard Garcia went at it in the main event, with Alers winning the fight by first-round TKO. In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman was victorious as he defeated Arnold Adams to win the heavyweight title. Additionally, Isaac Vallie-Flagg defeated ex-teammate Melvin Guillard via first-round knockout in a battle between former UFC lightweights.

Do you think more fighters should retire if they are on the receiving end of devastating knockout like this one?