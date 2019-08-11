Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson could be next for Vicente Luque

Welterweights Vicente Luque and Mike Perry put on a show for the fans in the co-main event of UFC Uruguay, fighting to a razor-thin split decision in Luque’s favor. Both fighters were rewarded a $50,000 bonus for their efforts in the fight.

In his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Michael Bisping, Luque called his shot for his next fight. He said he wants a top-ranked opponent, and specifically mentioned Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson as a potential opponent.

“I’ve done four fights in less than 12 months now, and I think I’ve proved my point,” Luque said. “I’m ready to fight anybody in the top 10. I know ‘Wonderboy’ doesn’t have a fight lined up right now. I’m up to it in November, December, whenever he wants to. I’m up to go there and throw down with him.”

Luque’s win over Perry improved his UFC record to 10-2, including the current six-fight win streak that he’s on. Luque is not currently ranked in the top 10, but with that kind of record and winning streak he clearly deserves a top opponent his next time out.

As for Thompson, he is coming off of a brutal KO loss to Anthony Pettis in one of the craziest knockouts of the year. Prior to that, he lost a decision to Darren Till. Thompson has not officially won a fight since a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 in November 2017. Despite his lack of winning lately, Thompson remains one of the top-ranked welterweights in the UFC, and one of the most respected fighters in the division.

A fight between Luque and Thompson has ‘Fight of the Night’ written all over it as both men are primarily strikers who like to put on a show for the fans. We’ll see if the UFC matchmakers like it too, but either way, it was good to hear Luque call his shot.

Does a matchup between Vicente Luque and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson interest you?