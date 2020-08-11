Photo | Alexander Volkanovski trolls his “son” Henry Cejudo

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared a funny photo of him reading his new children’s book to his “son” Henry Cejudo.

Volkanovski recently defended the UFC featherweight title for the first time with a controversial split decision win over Max Holloway in their rematch on Fight Island. UFC president Dana White has hinted there could be a potential trilogy in the works, though Volkanovski has hinted he would rather fight a fresh opponent next. With Zabit Magomedsharipov recently losing his fight with Yair Rodriguez, perhaps he could be next.

Of course, that isn’t stopping Cejudo from continuing to troll Volkanovski on social media in an attempt to get the fight. “Triple C” has been critical of Volkanovski’s title run and has made it no secret he would like to face him and become the first three-division champion in UFC history. While White has made it clear the UFC considers Cejudo a retired fighter, there is still plenty of heat with Volkanovski and a fight is certainly still a possibility.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Volkanovski re-ignited the online trolling between the two rivals by posting a fictitious photo of him reading his new children’s book to Cejudo, who he calls his “son.” Take a look at what “The Great” shared on his Instagram below.

Considering Cejudo is one of the more creative fighters on social media, you can expect him to launch a comeback against Volkanovski for poking at him soon enough. It’s clear these two are having a lot of fun going back-and-forth with each other on social media, and perhaps one day we will see them clash in the Octagon and find out who the better man is.

Do you think we will see the UFC book Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo?