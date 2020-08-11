Tyron Woodley reacts to Colby Covington booking, makes prediction for fight

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is fired about his upcoming fight with his arch rival Colby Covington.

Woodley shared his first reaction to this booking, which is expected to headline a UFC card on September 19, on his official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram September 19th CockRoach Covington Gets Squashed! A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley) on Aug 10, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

“We got a date,” Woodley said. “September 19, me and Colby Covington, headling a UFC card at Apex. You heard it here first. Go tell everybody. Quit saying ‘sign the contract.’ I’ve been trying to fight this dude for two years, and now it’s time.

“I’m motivated, feeling good,” he added.

Woodley also made a prediction for this fight, vowing to knock his opponent out before the allotted 25 minutes have come to pass.

“You guys gotta realize this. One: He’s getting knocked out,” Woodley said. “That’s what’s going to happen. It can be five rounds or 55 rounds, he’s getting knocked out. Number two: it’s 25 minutes, and that’s a sprint. I don’t care who you are. If you can’t out-sprint me for 25 minutes, I don’t care if you can go 30 rounds, you only got five to get it done. You’re not going to beat me in five rounds.

“You can talk the talk, but now it’s time to walk the walk,” Woodley added, addressing Covington directly.

Tyron Woodley will enter his long-awaited fight with Colby Covington on a two-fight skid. In his last fight, he lost a decision to top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. That setback was preceded by a decision loss to Kamaru Usman, which marked the end of his reign as the UFC welterweight champion.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, has not fought since December, when he came up short in an attempt to swipe the welterweight title from Usman, losing via fifth-round TKO. That bout was preceded by a decision win over Robbie Lawler.

Who do you think will come out on top in this anticipated welterweight grudge match?