Dana White reveals Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chander could take place at Dallas Cowboys Stadium: “They’re in the running”

UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor’s return could land in a massive stadium.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the final moments of the first round, McGregor broke his leg. In the process, losing his second straight bout to ‘The Diamond’. However, it also put him on the shelf for over a year.

Earlier this month, Dana White announced that the former double-champion would be returning later this year against Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ called for the bout several times since signing with the UFC in 2020, and he will finally get his wish. Furthermore, the two lightweight contenders will coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

As of now, there’s no location or date for Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler. However, as Dana White revealed in an interview with Fanatics View, the fight could land in the AT&T Stadium in Texas. The venue is home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The promoter has long teased that he could one day promote a fight there, and he believes the Irishman’s return is a big enough matchup. While White noted that the venue isn’t finalized, he confirmed AT&T Stadium is in the running.

“[People] are asking me where it is,” UFC president Dana White stated in the interview. “I said, ‘We don’t know yet, we’re kind of working that out.’. To go to Dallas Texas Stadium, you have to have the right fight. Conor and Chandler are doing The Ultimate Fighter this year and they’re coaching it, and it’s the first time it’s on ESPN the network; it was on ESPN+, [so this] will make the fight even bigger than it would already be.” (h/t Independent)

He continued, “Dallas Texas Stadium is a possibility. Let’s just say this: They’re in the running. They’re in the running for the fight. When you look at a fight of that magnitude, you gotta look at Madison Square Garden. Obviously, Vegas, which… we could do the stadium there or do T-Mobile [Arena]. You could also do a massive stadium in London.”