Dana White invites Jon Jones to take a lie detector test with him over Ngannou negotiations

Dana White says he and Jon Jones can take a lie detector test over the Francis Ngannou negotiations to prove who is lying.

Ever since Jones has talked about moving up to heavyweight to take on Ngannou, his relationship with the UFC has gotten worse. He first said he would be walking away from the sport. He then claimed Dana White was lying about how much he was asking for.

On Friday, White revealed “Bones” wanted Deontay Wilder money. Jones, however, said that was a lie and he has the text messages to prove. According to White, he says he also has text messages to prove he is telling the truth. He also invites Jones to take a lie detector test with him to see who is lying.

“It’s fun working out in the gym in the morning seeing tweets from Jon Jones saying I’m lying. We have text messages from Jon Jones. It’s not like I can’t prove what I’m saying is true. We have text messages from him, but I’m not going to do that,” Dana White said in a media scrum. “I’m not going to put his text messages out in the press, I could. If Jon Jones wants to sit down and take a lie detector test about who’s lying and who’s not, we can do that, too. So, I don’t want to go there with this guy. The guys made a lot of money. If you look at Jon Jones’ track record, show me somebody who has the track record this guy has and has made the money Jon Jones has.”

Right now, there is no telling who is the one telling the truth between Jon Jones and Dana White. It seems likely this is not the last time we hear Bones and White continue to take shots at one another in the media.

