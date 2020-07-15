Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt trade shots online after ‘No Mercy’ poses with Urijah Faber

New UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has been getting into it with resurgent contender Cody Garbrandt on social media.

“No Love” was less than impressed with Yan’s UFC 251 performance against Jose Aldo which he won by TKO in the fifth round. Garbrandt was quick to call out the star but “No Mercy” was just as quick to fire back.

Yan is too slow!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

And you are too dumb, no chin 😂 https://t.co/c32tTfwNDC — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 12, 2020

Let’s find out, we have unfinished business!! You only act tough when your rat looking friend got his camera out. https://t.co/EM3NEI5Ucq — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

“Yan is too slow!!” Garbrandt wrote. “And you are too dumb, no chin,” responded Yan. “Let’s find out, we have unfinished business!! You only act tough when your rat looking friend got his camera out,” said Garbrandt. Yan, who is still on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, also met up with his former opponent Urijah Faber. Faber, who is also the teammate and coach of Garbrandt at team Alpha Male, is on the island as he is expected to corner Ricardo Ramos and Nad Narimani. After Yan bumped into Faber, he saw it as the perfect opportunity to grab a picture and poke at Garbrandt once more. Hanging out with uncle @UrijahFaber Where you at no chin @Cody_Nolove ? pic.twitter.com/g3GQ7NLPkp — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 14, 2020 You can see me whenever you are ready to get that ass beat Petr “Too Slow” Yawn!! https://t.co/WZfWMOia89 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 14, 2020 “Hanging out with uncle @UrijahFaber Where you at no chin @Cody_Nolove ?” Yan said. “You can see me whenever you are ready to get that ass beat Petr ‘Too Slow’ Yawn!!” replied Garbrandt. The bad blood between the two fighters dates back to UFC 245 when Yan picked up a TKO win over Faber. Yan and Garbrandt got into a heated exchange backstage which saw the fighters nearly come to blows. Whilst the champion seems to have settled any rivalry with Faber, the same can’t be said for his beef with “No Love.” After picking up a victory over Urijah Faber, @PetrYanUFC had to be separated from Faber’s teammate @Cody_Nolove backstage at #UFC245 (via sayatus/IG) pic.twitter.com/Z4VXSgeKQb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

Despite being labelled as having “no chin”, Garbrandt is riding high on an impressive knockout against Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. He defeated the Brazilian by KO at the 4:59 mark of the second round. The win cemented Garbrandt’s position as a top bantamweight contender once again.

He is currently ranked number three in the division and primed for a possible matchup against Yan. Ahead of Garbrandt is only the No. 1 contender Marlon Moraes and the No. 2 contender Aljamain Sterling.

Do you want to see Cody Garbrandt and Petr Yan settle their differences in the cage?