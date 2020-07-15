Michael Bisping trashes “old creaky ass f**king c*nt” Dan Henderson after Twitter skirmish

Michael Bisping and Dan Henderson, former rivals in the UFC middleweight division, got into a heated Twitter skirmish during the UFC 251 broadcast last Saturday night.

During this exchange, Henderson referenced his infamous UFC 100 knockout win over Bisping. He also took a shot at Bisping’s bad eye, which was effectively destroyed in a fight with Vitor Belfort.

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping opened up on this Twitter exchange. He questioned why Henderson felt the need to bring up their UFC 100 fight, which occurred more than a decade ago.

“I was like you f**king assh*le,” Bisping said (via MMA Fighting). “What a pr*ck. I get it, all right but it was a long time ago. It was 11 years ago.

“I see Dan Henderson on occasion, not very often” Bisping added. “I saw him, I was in Albuquerque or somewhere for a fight and Dan Henderson was there and we exchanged pleasantries and said hi. ‘Hey Dan, how you doing?’ that’s about it, whatever. A quick ‘how’s everything, all good.’ I thought you f**king little sh*t. You little f**king snake.

“We had our thing, you knocked me out, you embarrassed me in front of the whole world,” Bisping continued. “I was very upfront and honest about it. I talked about it in my book. I talked about it in my upcoming documentary about and when that documentary comes out you’ll see. In the book, I go into it in great detail and yeah, it did bother me. But it’s part of history, it’s part of my MMA career. I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m kind of glad that happened because it made me a better fighter.

“But for a guy that is older, an elder gentleman like him to be stewing that, you’re a f**king assh*le. You’re a piece of sh*t. Don’t be bitter. Just because he’s got nothing going on. I’m doing well. This podcast does good, I’m commentating, I’ve got businesses. I’m not showing off, I’m just saying my post athletic career is doing great. I’m not sure what Dan Henderson is doing.”

While Bisping was aggravated by Henderson’s mention of their UFC 100 fight, it was Henderson’s comment about his eye that really stung.

He saw that as crossing a line, and was tempted to fire back with similarly virulent trash talk, but refrained.

“I had some loaded in the chamber. Some heavy low blows. But I’m not going to go there,” Bisping said, claiming he had some incendiary return fire that he decided not to use. “I wouldn’t go there. Trust me, I had a very, very, very, very significant low blow that I’ll tell you off the air but I wouldn’t do that cause I’m not a c*nt. I’m not an assh*le. Certainly as a fighter, I wouldn’t go after somebody’s injury that f**king somebody did whilst on steroids.

“Cause any fighter that steps into the cage runs the risk of getting hurt,” Bisping continued. “They run the risk of getting life long injuries. They run the risk of brain damage. They run the risk of getting f**king killed and there’s a certain honor amongst it. Like you say honor amongst thieves or whatever. There should be a certain honor, a certain code between fighters that a lot of f**king assh*les seem to forget. They talk sh*t like that little sh*t Chad Mendes is another one. You shouldn’t make fun of a fellow fighter’s injury if that injury happened in the cage, in your sport. The chosen sport that you’re all pursuing. That’s bad karma. It’s almost like you’re asking for that same fate.”

Michael Bisping continued, scolding Henderson for targeting such a serious injury in his trash talk. He also pointed out that Henderson has plenty of lingering injuries himself.

“To a certain degree, I f**king wear that as a badge of honor. I don’t, I cover it up at all times with a fake lens but still, you get the point that I’m making,” Bisping said. “I wear my cauliflowered ears and my scars as a badge of honor. I cover the eye up all the time because I’m embarrassed by it and it is a touchy subject but what a low, lousy just a scummy sh*tty move to say that.

“Certainly as a I say as an elder man that’s retired, that has children, and then to go after another fighter’s life long altering injury like that. I just thought you really are a low piece of sh*t and I’m f**king happy — you want to talk about CTE and not being able to string a f**king sentence together. That old f**king creaky dinosaur, f**k me, he can hardly f**king talk. He looks like the Hunchback of Notre Dame. He can’t f**king turn his head left or right. I don’t know what his f**king personal situation is but I don’t think he’s very healthy either.

“So go f**k yourself Dan Henderson,” Bisping concluded. “And if you’ve got a problem with me baby f**king boy, come say it to my f**king face like a real f**king man cause I’ll stick the f**king nuts on you, straight a-f**king-way, simple as f**king that. You old creaky ass f**king c*nt. F**k off, pr*ck.

What do you think of this fiery rant from Michael Bisping?