Pedro Munhoz open to move down to UFC flyweight division

Longtime UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz admitted that he is open to a move down to the flyweight division following his latest loss.

Munhoz lost a unanimous decision to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in the co-main event of UFC 265 last month. That fight took place at 135lbs, the weight class that Munhoz has fought at exclusively in his UFC career, but following his lastest defeat to Aldo, the Brazilian says that he is now considering moving down to the UFC flyweight division.

Speaking to AG Fight following his recent loss to Aldo, the No. 9 ranked bantamweight in the world Munhoz admitted that he is highly considering making a move down to 125lbs. In fact, during “The Thrill and the Agony,” Munhoz told Aldo that he was thinking about it.

“It was something that after the fight and I analyzed the fact that Aldo had fought a long time at featherweight and, with a professional team behind him, and he did a great job. He kept the blast and strength, but he went down well and the most important fact is that the recovery was good. This made me think about this possibility (to go down in category). I want to see what the next steps will be, who will offer me, but it is a possibility that I do not rule out,” Munhoz said.

“I always had a quiet time to beat bantamweight, so if I go down to flyweight, this diet time would be longer and more regulated, which for me is fine. There comes a time when we need to chart a new path, so there is (this chance). I don’t know if in the next (fight) or in two. But I think so.”

Do you want to see Pedro Munhoz fight at 125lbs in the UFC?