Pros react after Jose Aldo defeats Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

By
Chris Taylor
-
Jose Aldo, Pedro Munhoz, UFC 265
Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

Tonight’s UFC 265 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo taking on Pedro Munhoz.

Aldo (30-7 MMA) had last competed back in December, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win had snapped a three-fight losing skid for the Brazilian legend, who had previously suffered defeats to Petr Yan, Marlon Moraes and Alexander Volkanovski

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since February, where he had picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jimmie Rivera. ‘The Young Punisher’ had gone 4-2 over his past six appearances overall ahead of tonight’s contest.

Jose Aldo, Pedro Munhoz, UFC 265
Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

Tonight’s UFC 265 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jose Aldo showed off his boxing skills while mixing in some heavy low kicks for the first time in recent memory. After fifteen minutes of solid back and forth action, Aldo was awarded the decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 265 Result: Jose Aldo def. Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Aldo vs. Munhoz below:

Post-fight reactions to Jose Aldo defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265:

Who would you like to see Jose Aldo fight next following his decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM