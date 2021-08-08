Pros react after Jose Aldo defeats Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

Tonight’s UFC 265 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo taking on Pedro Munhoz.

Aldo (30-7 MMA) had last competed back in December, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win had snapped a three-fight losing skid for the Brazilian legend, who had previously suffered defeats to Petr Yan, Marlon Moraes and Alexander Volkanovski

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since February, where he had picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jimmie Rivera. ‘The Young Punisher’ had gone 4-2 over his past six appearances overall ahead of tonight’s contest.

Tonight’s UFC 265 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jose Aldo showed off his boxing skills while mixing in some heavy low kicks for the first time in recent memory. After fifteen minutes of solid back and forth action, Aldo was awarded the decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 265 Result: Jose Aldo def. Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Aldo vs. Munhoz below:

Excited for this one!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 8, 2021

We always root for Jose Aldo. Let’s goooo!!!! #ufc256 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 8, 2021

3 round Aldo v a surging Munhoz will be so good!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 8, 2021

Aldo looks sharppp ! #ufc265 😃 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 8, 2021

@josealdojunior is still so damn fast…will he be able to keep up this pace the entire fight? #UFC265 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) August 8, 2021

Last time Aldo fought in Houston was against some bum! 😆 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 8, 2021

Almost forgot this is Aldo the Bantamweight!!! So awesome to see a GOAT still getting better — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 8, 2021

3rd round @josealdojunior 🔥🔥🔥 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 8, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Jose Aldo defeating Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265:

Good fight fellas!! 👏🏼👏🏼 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 8, 2021

Congratulations to the legend @josealdojunior Good fight — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 8, 2021

After all the years and all the fights it’s remarkable to see @josealdojunior still evolving. A truly special and inspiring fighter #ufc265 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) August 8, 2021

