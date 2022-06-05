Jairzinho Rozenstruik issues statement following TKO loss to Alexander Volkov: “I’m kinda confused on how the fight went and I’m disappointed that it was stopped”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has commented on his TKO loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 56.

“Bigi Boy” and Volkov shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this past Saturday (June 4). The fight ended in the first round via TKO but some felt the stoppage from Herb Dean was too early.

There are others who believed the stoppage was justified.

Taking to his Twitter account after the bout, Rozenstruik admitted he’s disappointed by Dean’s decision.

(1/2) Hi everyone. I'm kinda confused on how the fight went and I'm disappointed that it was stopped. It definitly was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That's what we call a knockout. #UFCVegas56 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) June 5, 2022

(2/2) Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes. The stuff you 'all wanted to see! Big up to @AlexDragoVolkov for taking the fight. I've no noteable damage and I like to fight soon. #UFCVegas56 — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) June 5, 2022

With the loss to Volkov, Rozenstruik’s pro MMA record has fallen to 12-4. This is his second loss in a row. He had been hoping to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Curtis Blaydes back in Sept. 2021.

As for Volkov, his record improves to 35-10. He rebounds from a first-round submission loss to Tom Aspinall. Volkov has gone 4-2 in his last six outings.

UFC Vegas 56 also saw the undefeated Movsar Evloev stay perfect with his unanimous decision win over Dan Ige. Alonzo Menifield destroyed controversial fighter Askar Mozharov, who is likely one and done with the UFC.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz was also in action and she sent Felice Herrig into retirement with a second-round submission victory via rear-naked choke.

