Nick Diaz to Georges St-Pierre: ‘Come and get some’

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who is retired from competition, recently explained that he has nothing to gain by rematching his former foe Nick Diaz.

“I think this guy’s gonna hate me until the day I die. It’s unbelievable,” St-Pierre told Chael Sonnen of Diaz. “I know he doesn’t like me, and he looks to get me all the time. But, I genuinely like the guy. I’m telling you the truth.

“There’s nothing I can gain from [a fight with Diaz]. The risk is not worth the reward… There’s nothing good that can come out of it, even if I win. I think the odds will favour me and expect me to win, and if I lose it will be a complete disaster. I don’t want to put myself into another training camp and make all the sacrifices of a three-month training camp for that type of fight. It’s not worth it for me.”

Speaking to TMZ, Nick Diaz responded to this comment from Georges St-Pierre, first claiming that contrary to widespread opinion, he likes the former UFC welterweight champ.

“Georges, homeboy, go get yourself a job,” Diaz said. “Hell, they’ll hire you. They won’t hire me nowhere. Go get yourself a job. Georges, have a f**king nice life.

“I just want to be positive,” he added when pressed about a potential fight with St-Pierre. “I like the guy. Everybody is trying to make me the bad guy.”

Diaz continued, somewhat changing his tune on his long-time rival.

“The thing is about homeboy, and look, I’m just saying right now, you have a lot of opportunities in life,” he said. “I never had to talk down on nobody to get to where I was at. I didn’t have no motherf**king opportunity.

“I’ve got a world title right here, motherf**ker,” Diaz added. “Come over here and take my f**king title then, b***h. My title ain’t got no money on it. Come and get some. Come at me then. Step in my motherf**king ring, b***h.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.