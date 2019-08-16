UFC 241 weigh-in results: Cormier heavier than Miocic

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with UFC 241, perhaps the promotion’s biggest card of the year thus far.

The card will be topped by a heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and the man he won the title from last year, former champ Stipe Miocic.

The co-headliner, meanwhile, will occur in the welterweight division, where former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will battle long-absent star Nate Diaz in perhaps the most anticipated fight on the bill.

The other big highlight of the UFC 241 main card is a middleweight contender bout between former title challenger Yoel Romero and the undefeated Paulo Costa, while the rest of the card features names like Derek Brunson, Sodiq Yusuff, Ian Heinisch, Raphael Assuncao and Cory Sandhagen.

On Friday morning the 24 fighters on the 12-fight UFC 241 card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. In a fairly unprecedented development, one fight was changed to a catchweight at the last minute due to weight-cutting concerns.

According to Foster this was the UFC’s idea, but he was obviously thrilled with it. This is, theoretically, why the UFC would track fighters weights all week. Will update with more details as they come in. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 16, 2019

Here are the full weigh-in results for the card (via MMA Junkie):

UFC 241 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Champ Daniel Cormier (236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5) – for heavyweight title

Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)

Paulo Costa (186) vs. Yoel Romero (184.5)

Gabriel Benitez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

UFC 241 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Christos Giagos (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (155.5)

Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)*

UFC 241 Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (115)

Brandon Davis (136) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Shana Dobson (124.5) vs. Sabina Mazo (126)

