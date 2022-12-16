Logan Paul reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s Body Fuel Video: “Its a pretty f**king embarrassing video”

Logan Paul has reacted to Paddy Pimblett’s ‘Body Fuel’ Video.

Logan Paul, along with fellow YouTuber KSI, founded the drink ‘Prime Hydration’ earlier this year.

According to the website:

“Prime Hydration was developed to fill the void where great taste meets function. With bold, thirst-quenching flavors to help you refresh, replenish, and refuel, Prime is the perfect boost for any endeavor. We’re confident you’ll love it as much as we do.” ​

As it turns out, upcoming UFC star Paddy Pimblett has partnered with Applied Nutrition and their electrolyte drink ‘Body Fuel’.

Paddy Pimblett, in a video promoting ‘Body Fuel’, created a parody of a video Logan Paul himself did comparing ‘Prime Hydration’ and ‘Gatorade’. “The Baddy” is highlighting the sugar content in ‘Prime Hydration’ as a drawback compared the zero-sugar content in ‘Body Fuel’.

Logan Paul took notice of the competition and has an issue with Paddy Pimblett, going as far as saying he could take legal action against the Liverpudlian.

Not mincing words, during a recent episode of his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, Paul discussed the video and Pimblett (h/t MMANews):

“It’s a pretty f***ing embarrassing video. You (Pimblett) are now associated with a cheap, s***, copycat beverage brand. He made a comparison video… that is identical to the comparison videos I made, and he lied in the video. He poured out sugar at one point in the video to show Prime’s two grams of sugar, and he poured a f*** load of it. I could technically sue the f*** out of you for that misinformation and that’s a fact, you f***ing lied.”

Logal Paul came under criticism when he released his own video comparing ‘Prime Hydration’ to ‘Gatorade’.

As the old saying goes do as I say, not as I do. Apparently, it’s okay for ‘The Maverick’ to make a comparison video, but it’s not okay for ‘The Baddy’ to take the same route.

As for if Paul will take legal action against Pimblett, only time will tell.

Do you agree with Logan Paul that Paddy Pimblett’s video is embarrassing and that he’s promoting a cheap, copycat beverage?

