Paddy Pimblett set to return at UFC London against Jared Gordon, reveals Dana White, manager claims it’s not true

Paddy Pimblett has his second UFC fight booked.

Ever since Pimblett picked up a first-round KO win in his debut, many were eager to see him back in there. Now, his next fight has been booked as UFC president went on The Dave Portnoy Show on Barstool to reveal Pimblett has been booked to face Jared Gordon at UFC London on March 19.

Breaking news from @danawhite on tonight's @DavePortnoyShow: @theufcbaddy will be fighting Jared Gordon on March 19th in London pic.twitter.com/1d7QKPVZqW — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 18, 2022

Pimblett, of course, signed a deal with Barstool so he does have an affiliation with the company. It is also a fight that makes sense as both men were calling for it. However, after the news came out, Pimblett’s manager, Graham Boylan took to Twitter to say it’s not true.

we haven't agreed this and still discussing opponents. — Graham Boylan 🇮🇪 ☘️ (@GrahamBoylan) January 18, 2022

“We haven’t agreed (to) this and still discussing opponents,” Boylan wrote.

We have seen the UFC announce fights before they are officially done. However, in this case, this is a scrap both men have called for.

“The UFC hasn’t come at me with any opponents,” Pimblett said on Michael Bisping’s podcast. “After he mentioned me, I thought me and Jared Gordon might get matched together. But as I say, I’ve got no idea, we’ll see what happens. I haven’t even had potential opponents sent over to me yet. I thought I’d have one by now… he mentioned me in his post-fight interview and he beat my former teammate, I would like to fight Jared Gordon. He beat [Chris Fishgold] so obviously I would like to beat him and he’s on a three fight win streak. His last loss was to [Charles] Oliveira.”

Paddy Pimblett (17-3), as mentioned, made good of his UFC debut as he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round back in September. The fan-favorite is the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion and is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Jared Gordon (18-4) beat Joe Solecki by split decision back in October which extended his winning streak to three. He also beat Danny Chavez by decision and Chris Fishgold by decision who is Pimblett’s teammate. The American is 6-3 inside the Octagon with two of his losses coming to Charles Oliveira by KO in 2019 and a TKO loss to Diego Ferreira in 2018.

Who do you think will win, Paddy Pimblett or Jared Gordon?