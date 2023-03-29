Conor McGregor admits he’s “addicted” to fighting again ahead of return against Michael Chandler: “It’s the best buzz ever”

Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor is addicted to fighting ahead of his return.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor broke his leg in the final moments of round one. As a result, ‘The Diamond’ won by first-round stoppage, and the Irishman had a long road ahead.

Nearly two years on from that defeat, the former champion is closing in on his return. While McGregor’s return to the cage is yet to be officially announced, he’s already got an opponent in the form of Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ has been calling out the former two-weight titleholder for a long time now, and will get his chance to face him later this year.

Ahead of his return to the octagon, Conor McGregor is seemingly fully focused on fighting. The former champion has recently announced that he will do his next camp at altitude in Big Bear. Furthermore, McGregor has stated that he’s not only fully focused, but “addicted” to fighting again.

The lightweight contender discussed the subject during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. There, McGregor admitted that after his leg break, he was unsure if he would compete again. However, now back in training, he’s fully focused on his return to the cage.

Conor McGregor discusses his return to training

“I thought, you know, maybe I won’t be able to do this again… [But] when there’s a will, there’s a way,” Conor McGregor said. “I’m never stopping this. I’d wheel out to that Octagon and scoot into open guard if I couldn’t brace on the leg… I stayed focused, I stayed on my work, and now I’m back [and] ready to go.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I’ve got everything… [But it’s] competition! It’s the best buzz ever. Why would you not wanna do it? How would you not wanna make this walk and experience this whole thing? It’s highly addictive and I’m highly addicted.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Conor McGregor will defeat Michael Chandler in his return?