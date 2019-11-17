Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal exchange pleasantries on social media

UFC legend Nick Diaz and current top welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal took to social media recently to exchange pleasantries and seemingly agree to a fight.

Diaz recently had a controversial interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that was met with mixed responses from fans and media who watched it. Nevertheless, the interview put the elder Diaz brother back in the spotlight after his younger brother Nate has become the family’s star in the last few years due to Nick’s absence from the Octagon.

In a recent post on Instagram, Diaz called out Masvidal, who just beat his brother by TKO at UFC 244. Here’s what Diaz said.

“Thank you @arielhelwani for letting me come on had a long week I was a little worked up @gamebredfighter @ufc give the fans that Real shit what they wanna see”

Masvidal saw the message and responded in the comments section, writing the following (h/t MMANews.com):

“Would be a honor. I’m [100 percent] in for this #theresurrection.”

On the surface, this would be a very exciting matchup between two fighters who have no problem standing on the feet and trading shots. Both Diaz and Masvidal are known for their exceptional boxing skills, and a fight between them would allow us to see who the superior boxer truly is. Not to mention it would give Nick the ability to get revenge for Nate’s loss.

On the flip side, the fight doesn’t make all that much sense at the moment. Diaz hasn’t fought since a 2015 No Contest against Anderson Silva and hasn’t won a fight since a decision win over BJ Penn in October 2011. Masvidal, meanwhile, has won three straight fights by knockout and seems on the verge of getting a welterweight title shot against the winner of UFC 245’s Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington main event fight.

Would you like to see Nick Diaz fight Jorge Masvidal?