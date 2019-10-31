Nate Diaz: ‘I’ve been the best for a long time’

Nate Diaz might not be a UFC champion, but he considers himself the best fighter in the sport.

Diaz opened up on his place in the sport ahead of his UFC 244 fight with Jorge Masvidal.

See what he had to say below (video via SBN MMA).

“Just like people trying to learn the physical game, mental game, technical game of martial arts and catch up — they spend their whole careers trying to catch up to be the best,” Diaz said (transcript via MMA Mania). “I think I’ve been the best for a long time. I just had to figure out a way to put it out there and let it be known that I’m the best in the whole sport.

“Look, anybody who fights me, it’s going to be like this,” Diaz continued, drawing attention to the crowd response. “This is what it is. Baddest motherf—ker, that’s what I already am. I was just letting it be known, now it’s on a large scale. Win, lose, belt, no belt, every fight I fight is going to be the biggest fight. The baddest motherf—ker fight. Cause I ain’t fighting no suckers. No more. Anymore.”

Needless to say, Diaz is feeling confident ahead of his UFC 244 fight with Masvidal.

The pair will collide in the UFC’s first — and allegedly last — BMF title fight. BMF, for those living under rocks, stands for “bad motherf**ker.” The fight will be commemorated by a special belt that will be presented by pro wrestling legend and Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Do you think Nate Diaz will win BMF gold at UFC 244? If he does, where do you think he’ll rank among the sport’s best fighters?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.