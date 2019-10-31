VIDEO | Tyson Fury snuffs Braun Strowman in WWE debut

Not longer after Brock Lesnar made quick work of former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel, another decorated combat sports champion took to the ring: lineal heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury.

Fury was matched up with the hulking Braun Strowman, and despite taking some licks early, wound up winning in exciting fashion. The end came when he blasted Strowman out of the ring with a right hand and won via count out.

See it below (via Bleacher Report):

Tyson Fury knocks Braun Strowman out the ring and wins his WWE debut match via count out 😳#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/3UMN58J3RD — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) October 31, 2019

While not everybody enjoyed Fury’s match with Strowman — and some fans seemed to hate it outright — the general perception seems to be that the boxer did decently considering it was his first pro wrestling match.

This marks the final chapter of an incredibly busy year for Fury.

Prior to this successful WWE debut, he picked up to victories in the boxing ring, over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin. He closed out 2018 with an unforgettable war with Deontay Wilder, which ended with a controversial draw.

From here, Fury is expected to rematch Wilder sometime in the new year. That being said, WWE seems to have big plans for him, so we can probably expect to see him back in the pro wrestling ring again soon.

What did you think of this WWE debut from Tyson Fury? How do you rate the match?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.