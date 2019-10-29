Tuesday, October 29, 2019
The Rock confirms he will award BMF belt, teases special announcement for MMA fans

Tom Taylor
In keeping with earlier rumors, Dwayne Johnson — better known as The Rock — will bestow the winner of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal’s UFC 244 fight with the BMF belt. The pro wrestler and Hollywood actor announced this exciting news in a Tuesday Instagram Live session with UFC President Dana White.

“This addition to the company and the brand and to the sport, this BMF belt, I think it’s brilliant,” Johnson said (transcript via ESPN). “It’s so smart and it’s just fun, man.”

Perhaps even more interestingly, The Rock also teased a special announcement, which he plans to make at a UFC press conference on Friday in New York.

It’s apparently something he “wanted to tell the UFC fans and MMA community first.”

What exactly The Rock is plotting remains to be seen, but it’s safe to assume fight fans will tune into the Friday press conference by the tens of thousands to find out.

Whatever the case, UFC 244 is trending to be one of the biggest pay-per-views on the promotion’s calendar, and The Rock is excited to be a part of it.

“That place is gonna be rocking, it’s gonna be electrifying,” he said of UFC 244. “I can’t win to get in there, man.”

What do you think The Rock is planning for the UFC press conference on Friday? Which fighter do you think he’ll award the belt to after the card’s main event? Join the conversation in the comments section down below!

