VIDEO | Brock Lesnar beats Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel

The rivalry between former UFC heavyweight champions Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar continued at the WWE’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

While Velasquez won the pair’s first encounter — an actual fight — via first-round TKO, Lesnar won the scripted rematch with a kimura in similarly abrupt fashion.

Velasquez did well in the opening moments of this match, flooring his foe with a head kick and pouring on some of the ground and pound that made him so deadly in the Octagon. Before long, however, Lesnar had his arm locked up and forced an end to the action.

Oh, and then he hit him with a chair. See all below:

The WHOLE Brock Lesnar Vs. Cain Velasquez match. Thats right, WHOLE match… #WWECrownJewel

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar first met in 2010.

On that night, Velasquez defeated Lesnar with a violent, first-round TKO to claim the UFC heavyweight title. Given that they’re now 2-0 — at least in the eyes of pro wrestling fans — we can probably expect them to meet again in the future.

Velasquez last competed in MMA in February, when he was stopped by Francis Ngannou. The bout was Velasquez’s first since 2016, when he delivered a first-round TKO of Travis Browne. After his loss to Ngannou, he left the UFC and after a brief stint with a Latin pro wrestling organization, signed with WWE.

Lesnar has not fought in MMA since in 2016, on the same night Velasquez defeated Browne. On that night, he defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision, but that result was overturned when he failed a post-fight drug test.

The WWE Crown Jewel event will also feature a match between Braun Strowman and lineal heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury. Stay tuned for results of that one.

What did you think of this abrupt WWE Crown Jewel match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez?

