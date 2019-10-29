Nate Diaz: “I’ll fight forever, I’m never going to retire.”

With the pre-fight USADA issues behind UFC 244, all focus shifts back to the main event headliner of Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal. While there are expected to be plenty of questions regarding USADA and the adverse findings in his test, Nate Diaz has never been afraid to speak his mind on all the hot topics surrounding the MMA world.

In a taped interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN that was filmed back in September, the topic of retirement was brought up, and Diaz wasn’t having it. During their conversation at Madison Square Garden about UFC 244, Helwani asked Diaz about his thoughts on retirement, which was shot down immediately.

Nate Diaz is skipping the retirement tour (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/JpfSByBzmL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2019

“Can’t live with it, can’t live without it type of thing. Yeah, I’ll fight forever. Forever. I’m never going to retire that’s for sure.”

When asked by Helwani if he would ever have a retirement tour, Nate Diaz laughed about that idea.

‘*Fake cry* Here’s my gloves, this is great.’ “That’s the same people that’s excited. They’re full of s**t. You over here retiring? You want us to beg you back in. Don’t play with me. If you’re gone, then peace.”

A true veteran in the mixed martial arts, Diaz has had 31 professional fights in his career which started in 2004 and he has been with the UFC since 2007 when he defeated Manny Gamburyan to become the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 5.

Diaz will headline a third PPV card in his career when he faces Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden, with the ‘BMF’ title on the line, which Diaz pushed for. After his win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August, Diaz told the media that the ‘BMF’ title was his, and he was ready to defend it against Masvidal, ‘a true gangster of this sport.’

In his two previous headline slots, Diaz went 1-1 against Irish superstar Conor McGregor. Nate Diaz turned the UFC upside down back at UFC 196 when he became the first to defeat McGregor when he secured a second-round submission victory. The two would run it back later in 2017 at UFC 202 which saw McGregor come out victorious by majority decision.

How do you feel about Nate Diaz’s retirement comments?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 10/28/2019