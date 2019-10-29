Nate Diaz blasts USADA but admits he was never worried about test results

Nate Diaz has put USADA on blast.

Last week, Diaz announced he was out of his fight against Jorge Masvidal due to being flagged by USADA. Yet, after sending out the note on Twitter, it was ruled the failed test was from a tainted supplement and he would be able to fight after all. But, until his name was cleared, he truly was not going to fight.

“I wasn’t happy about any of it actually,” Diaz said on the UFC 244 conference call. “I think it was all just a big old bunch of b******t. I just wanted to not be a part of the big old f******g secret. I think the thing about people on steroids, people on steroids don’t talk about steroids out loud. I’m like if we’re going to have to get down to the point, let’s get down to the point. I’m not going to hold a secret or figure it out afterwards.

“We need to get this out of the way, because I’ve got s**t I’ve got to put my mind on. If we’ve got to cancel the fight, that’s what we’re going to have to do, but let’s get that s**t out the way because that’s whack. I thought was all made up and a bunch of b******it anyways. It’s behind so now we can move on.”

In his post, Nate Diaz said someone told him to keep it quiet, yet he won’t reveal who that was. But, he makes it clear, even before he made the post, the USADA issue was settled and he was clear to fight.

“I knew I was cleared and good to go anyway,” Diaz said. “I was like fix it, you guys are going to make up some b******t eventually, so let’s just get it cleared the f**k up right now. You guys clear it up, and I’ll fight and I’m going to be on fair ground. I ain’t going to be on no ‘after the fight this is why he won or lost’ type of s**t. I ain’t playing that s**t, you know what I’m saying? It’s going to be on fair ground.”

When he was told there were adverse findings, he was ready to quit. But, the UFC and USADA cleared his name which is why he will make the walk to the Octagon on Nov. 2.

“They try to do this, they try to do that, and I’m like, ‘Well all right, this is done, clear it up because if it’s not clear, I quit right now,’” Diaz said. “They cleared it up, and it was just a little half a speed-bump; I wasn’t even worried about. It’s going to be their loss if they f*****g keep trying to play me. It was half a second that I was f*****g not even sweating.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/28/2019.