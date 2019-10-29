Urijah Faber a massive underdog ahead of Petr Yan fight at UFC 245

Urijah Faber is an underdog for the second fight in a row.

The UFC Hall of Famer beat Ricky Simon in his return from retirement by knockout in the first round. Now, at UFC 245 Urijah Faber will return to the Octagon to take on the surging contender, Petr Yan.

Ahead of the fight, oddsmakers released opening odds where Faber is a massive underdog.

UFC 245 Odds:

Urijah Faber +300

Petr Yan -400

Petr Yan opened as a -400 favorite which means you need to bet 400 dollars to win $100. For Faber, if you bet $100 you would win $300.

Urijah Faber is 35-10 and riding a two-fight winning streak. In what was supposed to be his retirement fight he beat Brad Pickett by decision and then beat Ricky Simon by TKO in July. He is also the former WEC featherweight champion. Yet, Urijah Faber never won the UFC title despite fighting for the strap four times, including an interim title bout. “The California Kid” also holds notable wins over Dominick Cruz, Bibiano Fernandes, Jens Pulver, and Raphael Assuncao among others. He is currently ranked 13th in the bantamweight division.

Petr Yan, meanwhile, is 13-1 which includes being 5-0 in the UFC. In his last fight, at UFC 238, he had the biggest step-up in competition to date and passed the test by beating Jimmie Rivera by decision. Before that, he beat John Dodson by decision, TKO’d Douglas Silva de Andrade, beat Jin Soon Son by decision and in his Octagon debut he knocked out Teruto Ishihara. He is also the former ACB bantamweight division and avenged his only loss to Magomed Magomedov. The Russian is also currently ranked fourth in the division where a win over Faber could very well get him a title shot.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/28/2019.