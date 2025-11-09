Former UFC star Mike Perry admits BKFC dream fights are drying up

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025
Mike Perry defeats Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

Mike Perry has enjoyed success under the BKFC banner, but could the bloom be off the rose in terms of fantasy matchups?

Perry has fought a slew of notable names since his UFC run ended. He’s beaten the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens, Luke Rockhold, and Michael Page in BKFC. While “Platinum” remains a big star in the world of bare-knuckle boxing, he feels there are less opportunities for marquee attractions.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Perry explained why it’s getting a bit more difficult for BKFC to pull off dream fights.

“There’s these guys that said that they won’t do it bare knuckle,” Perry said. “To see someone tough enough, because I get pretty high level in there in a bare-knuckle fight. There’s things I know that you can tell other people don’t know. I mean that’s a tough question.

“I think of names when you ask me. Nate Diaz, [Jorge], Masvidal, there’s Darren Till. Darren Till don’t have experience bare knuckle that we haven’t seen at the club and no kicking. Nate Diaz and Masvidal both have experience bare-knuckle. They’d rather skip out on the bare-knuckle aspect.”

Perry and Conor McGregor have teased a potential BKFC showdown in the future, but many fans aren’t sold on the fight ever taking place. While McGregor is a part owner of the promotion, he remains under contract with UFC. Some feel the “Notorious” one won’t even return to MMA competition despite his insistence.

As far as the immediate future, Perry’s next fight hasn’t been determined. His old rival, current BKFC Middleweight Champion David Mundell, confronted him inside the ring at BKFC 82 and the two had a heated exchange. Time will tell if BKFC decides to book the championship fight.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Perry’s next fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

