VIDEO | Nik Lentz shows off brutal eye injury after eye pokes in Arnold Allen fight

UFC featherweight Nik Lentz showed a video of a brutal eye injury he sustained after being poked in the eye by Arnold Allen at UFC Raleigh.

Lentz lost a unanimous decision to Allen on the undercard of UFC Raleigh. He took a ton of damage in the fight but was able to tough it out and go the full 15 minutes despite his face wearing it. However, what ultimately hurt him the most was that he was poked in the eye by Allen, and his eye is in bad shape because of it. Despite the severity of the injury, Allen was not deducted a point by the referee for the infraction.

On Sunday, the day after the fight, Lentz took to his social media to post a video of himself wearing an eyepatch. He then takes off the eyepatch and shows off his eye, which is closed shut. He then pries it open to show a bloody eye.

Check out the video below courtesy of Lentz’s Instagram.

“Hey everyone, Judges and sh*ts refs aside….. I’m doing alright besides having a few cuts on my cornea from eye gouges. Freaking ref didn’t even give me a second. Fought rest of the fight seeing triple. See a specialist in Florida when I get home. Hopefully will not need surgery or anything. Thanks to everyone who supports me. Can’t wait to be home and see my Family and kids.”

In the comments section, several other fighters gave their best wishes to Lentz, including UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, and ONE Championship’s Aung La Nsang.

The loss to Allen gave Lentz a second straight loss after getting knocked out by Charles Oliveira in his last fight. As for Allen, the young Brit has now won all seven of his fights inside the Octagon and would appear to be in line for a top-10 opponent his next time out.

Do you think the referee should have deducted a point from Arnold Allen for his eye poke on Nik Lentz?