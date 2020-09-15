Mike Rodriguez tells MMA fans to lay off Ed Herman following “awkward moment in our sport”

UFC light heavyweight Mike Rodriguez is telling fans to lay off of veteran Ed Herman after their fight at UFC Vegas 10 ended in controversy.

The recent bout between Rodriguez and Herman was one of the most controversial fights we have seen in the UFC in years. In the second round, Rodriguez appeared to land a brutal knee to the body that sent Herman crumpling to the mat, but referee Chris Tognoni deemed it a low blow and gave Herman the full five minutes to recover. The replays in the arena showed it was a liver shot, but it was too late to change the call.

The fight continued and in the third round, Herman was able to complete the comeback when he submitted Rodriguez with a kimura. UFC president Dana White told the media following the event that he was disgusted with the officiating and the UFC was treating the fight like Rodriguez won. The UFC also paid Rodriguez his win bonus. Herman, though, has been getting ripped on by fans online, who said that he faked the low blow.

Just a few days following the fight, Rodriguez was asked about the controversial finish. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Rodriguez said that he isn’t sweating the official result and hopes that fans online give Herman a break because the referee made the error.

“I would just say it happened, it was an awkward moment in our sport. We should just accept and move right along. Don’t send Ed Herman no hate messages or anything. Please don’t. He’s a good dude. All he did was get an opportunity and capitalize on it. That was it,” Rodriguez said.

“If it does [get overturned], it does. Whatever. I’m just already like, I’m past it. I’m ready to fight again. I’m here with my wife, and she’s like, ‘Why are you panting around?’ I’m like, ‘I’m still in fight week mode. Leave me alone.’ I’m going to do all the medical procedures, check everything out, make sure I’m good, and get back to another camp.”

In lieu of a rematch, Rodriguez also said that he is hoping to move on to another matchup because he feels, and the UFC feels, that he deservedly won the fight. Look for “Slow” to try and make a quick return to the Octagon and potentially take a short-notice fight on Fight Island. With a win, he could very well jump into the top-15 by year’s end.

