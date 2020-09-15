Donald Trump wants Joe Rogan to moderate upcoming debate with Joe Biden

Donald Trump has said he wants Joe Rogan to moderate an upcoming debate against Joe Biden.

Rogan has become a loud voice in the political space, and has sat down with Bernie Sanders and Candace Owens to discuss a number of hot button issues.

Last year, fans instigated a grassroots campaign to have the MMA commentator to moderate a 2020 debate between Biden and Trump. The online petition now has more than 250,000 signatures.

This week, Tim Kennedy, who recently joined Rogan on a podcast, reignited interest in the podcast host moderating a discussion between the political rivals.

President Trump and his Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, are scheduled to meet for three debates before the Nov. 3 presidential election

“On my podcast with Joe Rogan he offered to moderate a debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” Kennedy wrote on Twitter. “It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

Donald Trump surprisingly responded to Kennedy’s Twitter post and said he’s up for it.

“I do!” He responded.

Joe Biden has yet to respond.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the debate will likely have some unusual changes from his original format, so a guest appearance from Joe Rogan certainly wouldn’t be outside of the realm of possibilities. A source from the Cleveland Clinic—the location of the first debate—said that an audience could still attend but it is likely it will be significantly reduced.

