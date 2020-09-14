New details emerge in Conor McGregor’s case as witnesses step up to provide details

Witnesses have stepped up to provide details in Conor McGregor’s latest arrest.

McGregor was arrested but was released without being charged earlier this week after he allegedly flashed a young woman. A witness revealed McGregor did in fact do just that with his bodyguards by his side.

“According to a witness who spoke with the complainant that same evening and whom we were able to question, McGregor, accompanied by his bodyguards, allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets.”

TV broadcaster France 3 Corse, meanwhile, spoke to a friend of the victim to provide more details. The friend says the incident deeply shocked the woman who was actually on vacation with her husband.

The friend said the incident “deeply shocked the woman, who was on holiday in Calvi with her husband (via The Sun).”

It is an ongoing case but Conor McGregor and his reps denied the incident to multiple outlets.

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” McGregor’s management said in a statement to TMZ. “He has been interviewed and released.”

Conor McGregor was on vacation in the French region of Corsica with his fiancee Dee Devlin and their two children.

McGregor returned to the win column back in January with a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone. It was the Irishman’s first fight since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt at UFC 229. Since the win over Cerrone, Conor McGregor said he is retired but Dana White believes the Irishman will fight in 2021.

