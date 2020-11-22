Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling reportedly off UFC 256, postponed until 2021

The upcoming main event at UFC 256 between UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling has reportedly been postponed until 2021.

Yan vs. Sterling was set to headline UFC 256 on December 12 in Las Vegas in the wake of an injury to UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, whose title defense against Megan Anderson fell apart. However, it looks like Yan and Sterling won’t get a chance to fight before the year is up. According to Russian news outlet TASS, Yan vs. Sterling is reportedly off of UFC 256 and the fight has been postponed until 2021.

According to a TASS source, the fight has not been postponed due to any sort of visa issues to Yan. It seems that there could be some sort of injury or something else that is forcing the postponement of the fight, according to the source.

“The fight can be postponed. Peter’s visa is all right, there are other questions. There are no dates at the moment, they have not been discussed. We are waiting for the UFC’s decision,” the source said.

According to MMA Island, the fight between Yan vs. Sterling will be rescheduled for February 2021. That would seem to indicate that the fight could serve as the co-main event at UFC 258 between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. That fight has not been made official yet by the UFC but will likely be made official soon.

BREAKING: Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling to be rescheduled for February pic.twitter.com/aOQLUP3INC — MMA Island (@MMAisland) November 22, 2020

The UFC has not officially announced that Yan vs. Sterling is off, but when you consider how fast the promotion rushed to booked Deivieson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno for UFC 256, now things are starting to make sense. The promotion also added a high-profile lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira to UFC 256 as well.

