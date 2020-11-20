Mike Perry details the “mistakes” he made which led to missing weight for UFC 255 fight

Mike Perry has explained why he missed weight earlier today.

On the main card of UFC 255, Perry is set to battle short-notice replacement, Tim Means in a very intriguing matchup. Yet, early Friday morning, “Platinum” revealed on Twitter he was having a time tough cutting weight. Then, when he stepped on the scale, he missed weight by 4.5-pounds.

Now, following the weight miss, Mike Perry spoke to Helen Yee Sports about what went wrong with his weight cut.

“I don’t know, I just made the mistakes too late. I didn’t get dehydrated early enough, I thought I could just dehydrate late. Some people do it that way, I’ve always heard, some people cut the 15 (pounds) in one night. I tried to get 15 (pounds) off yesterday and all night,” Perry said. “When I was tweeting I just finished some exercise and couldn’t get no sweat going. I tried all the way up until 10:20 this morning. 2 a.m., 6 a.m., and 9 a.m., I kept trying and trying and only lost a pound or two in that time. So, it was just a broken record at that point. I was ready to rehydrate and I figured Tim Means would be grateful to get 30 percent and show up and fight.”

Mike Perry returned to the win column last time out with a dominant decision win over Mickey Gall back in June. Before that, he was knocked out by Geoff Neal and suffered a split decision loss to Vicente Luque.

Tim Means, meanwhile, enters this scrap against Perry coming off an upset win over Laureano Staropoli. The decision win got him back on track after he was finished by Daniel Rodriguez earlier this year.

