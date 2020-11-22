UFC 255 Results: Tim Means defeats Mike Perry (Highlights)

A highly anticipated welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Tim Means takes place on tonight’s UFC 255 main card from Las Vegas.

‘Platinum’ missed weight by 4.5 pounds for tonight’s fight card and is thus forced to forfeit 30% of his purse to ‘The Dirty Bird’.

Perry (14-6 MMA) was last seen in action this past June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Perry, who had previously suffered setbacks to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque respectively.

Meanwhile, Tim Means (30-12-1 MMA) got back in the win column in August, this after scoring a unanimous decision victory over Laureano Staropoli.

Round one begins and Mike Perry comes forward quickly. He lands a low kick. Tim Means returns fire and follows up with a combination. ‘Platinum’ shoots in for a takedown and presses Means up against the cage. Perry scores a nice takedown and begins working from full guard. Means looks to scramble but Mike Perry takes his back and locks in both hooks. Perry is looking for a rear-naked choke. He switches hands and tightens his grip. Tim Means is able to escape and then immediately rolls into full guard. Perry scrambles back up to his feet. Means is on him quickly with punches. He lands a nice low kick and then a knee from the clinch. Perry swings and misses with a right hand. Mike Perry lands a nice right hand to the body of ‘The Dirty Bird’. Tim Means replies with a pair of jabs and then a low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Platinum the Grappler!? 🗣 @PlatinumPerry is showing us a whole new skillset this evening. #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/ZWvHmHD3LD — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2020

Round two begins and Tim Means lands a nasty jab. Mike Perry attempts to come forward but eats another. ‘Platinum’ looks to clinch up but Means breaks free. Perry swings and misses with a high kick. Means with a nice low kick and then another stiff jab. Perry returns fire with a low kick of his own. He swings with a wild right and misses. Means steps to the side but Perry rips his body with a right hand. Mike moves forward and lands a big combination. Means is hurt but is able to weather a storm of punches from Perry. ‘The Dirty Bird’ lands a good jab. Mike Perry answers with a low kick. Means with a nice jab and then a straight right. Perry answers with a left hand over the top. Means goes back to the low kicks and then lands three straight jabs to the face of Mike Perry.

Round three begins and both men come out quickly with kicks. Mike Perry shoots in and presses Tim Means against the cage. He looks to drag him to the floor but ‘The Dirt Bird’ does a good job of defending. Means breaks free and lands a right hand. He follows that up with a jab and Perry counters with a right hand to the body. ‘Platinum’ looks to come forward but eats a jab for his efforts. Now it is Tim Means applying the pressure. Big shots from both men in the pocket now. Huge connections by both fighters. Means dives in for a takedown but Perry defends. Tim has Mike pressed against the cage. ‘Platinum’ breaks free and lands a left hook. Means replies with a jab. Perry connects with a big combination. One minute remains. Crazy shots from both men. Means with an elbow. Perry with a right hand. He lands another. Means is hurt. The horn sounds to end round three. What a fight!

Official UFC 255 Result: Tim Means def. Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who would you like to see Means fight next following his victory over Perry this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 21, 2020