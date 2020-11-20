Mike Perry “dying” during UFC 255 weight cut: “Maybe I should just lay the gloves down”

UFC welterweight Mike Perry is enduring a brutal weight cut for his UFC 255 main card showdown with Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means.

Earlier this week, Perry admitted that his weight was quite high, and that he anticipated a significant cut to reach the 171-pound weight limit for his fight with Means.

On Friday morning, Perry took to Twitter where he confessed that the cut could be more than he can manage. Amid his brutal cut, the welterweight even floated the idea of a move up to the 185-pound middleweight division and outright retirement from MMA.

I’m sorry man. I don’t think I can make it — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore. I’m so thankful to all the kind people at the @ufc 🙏🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Can’t believe I’ve even been here this long. Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit , got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes , nothing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

So easy for people to sit there and say shit but I swear I feel like anyone saying I’m weak for this doesn’t cut weight. It’s death to me. I’m dying already and have 6 more lbs to go. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s harder than the first 14. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Perry still has a few hours to go before the UFC 255 weigh-ins commence at noon ET, but as he suggests, six pounds is veritable gulf considering how much water weight he’s already shed.

Do you think the welterweight star will make weight?