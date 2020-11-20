‘Champ champ’ Patricio Freire and undefeated star AJ McKee trade barbs following Bellator 253

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and AJ McKee have exchanged words following the latter’s big win at Bellator 253 last night.

McKee, who now holds an unbeaten 17-0 record in mixed martial arts, shocked a lot of people by running through Darrion Caldwell last night with a dominant shoulder crank victory to earn his place in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix.

Now, if Freire can get past Emmanuel Sanchez in his own semi-final bout, the two will meet at a later date for the Bellator Featherweight Championship.

As you can probably imagine, though, “Pitbull” wasn’t going to wait to give his opinion on the win McKee pulled off at Bellator 253.

Guy that loves to get guillotined after controlling fights leaves his neck exposed after starting to gain control of the fight. Great fight IQ. And the other fool dared to say I chose the easiest bracket. #Bellator253 — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) November 20, 2020

The toughest tournament fight will be Sanchez. McKee is easy money. #Bellator253 — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) November 20, 2020

What are you, 2 years old? I never said you caught him with a guillotine, I said he often gets caught with guillotines and yet left his neck exposed once again. I will show you real Jiu Jitsu when we fight @ajmckee101 @AJMcKeeJr. https://t.co/cuQfrdPMUa — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) November 20, 2020

In the third tweet, Freire was reacting to the following comments from McKee who was informed of the champion’s initial remarks at the post-fight press conference.

“It wasn’t a guillotine stupid, it had nothing to do with his neck,” McKee said (via MMA Junkie). “It was a shoulder crank. You’re supposed to be Brazilian, you don’t know (expletive) about jiu-jitsu apparently. I can’t wait to beat his ass, honestly. this (expletive) is long overdue. He takes it personal, but it’s nothing personal, like I said. He had a great career, but the ’45, ’55 title. I want it back to back, period.”

What do you think of this back and forth between AJ McKee and Patricio Freire?